Citation
Wortmann JH, Nieuwsma JA, Cantrell W, Fernandez P, Smigelsky M, Meador K. Arch. Suicide Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Chaplains are key care providers in a comprehensive approach to suicide prevention, which is a priority area for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Department of Defense (DoD). In a cohort of 87 VA and military chaplains who completed the Mental Health Integration for Chaplain Services (MHICS) training-an intensive, specialty education in evidence-based psychosocial and collaborative approaches to mental health care-we assessed chaplains' self-perceptions, intervention behaviors, and use of evidence-based practices, including Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Problem-Solving Therapy (PST), and Motivational Interviewing (MI), in providing care for suicidality.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; suicidality; evidence-based practice; Chaplain training; service member; veteran