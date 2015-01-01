|
Ouma S, Ndejjo R, Abbo C, Tumwesigye NM. BMJ Open 2021; 11(9): e046894.
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
STUDY OBJECTIVE: To determine the prevalence and associated factors of client-perpetrated gender-based violence among female sex workers in conflict-affected Northern Uganda. DESIGN AND SETTINGS: We conducted a cross-sectional study among female sex workers in Gulu district in conflict-affected Northern Uganda. PARTICIPANTS: The study participants included 300 female sex workers aged 18+ years. The participants were selected using simple random sampling from a database of female sex workers maintained at a national non-governmental organisation in Gulu. OUTCOME MEASURE: The outcome measure was self-reported exposure to client-perpetrated gender-based violence. Language: en
epidemiology; mental health; public health; psychiatry; reproductive medicine