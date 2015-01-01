Abstract

STUDY OBJECTIVE: To determine the prevalence and associated factors of client-perpetrated gender-based violence among female sex workers in conflict-affected Northern Uganda. DESIGN AND SETTINGS: We conducted a cross-sectional study among female sex workers in Gulu district in conflict-affected Northern Uganda. PARTICIPANTS: The study participants included 300 female sex workers aged 18+ years. The participants were selected using simple random sampling from a database of female sex workers maintained at a national non-governmental organisation in Gulu. OUTCOME MEASURE: The outcome measure was self-reported exposure to client-perpetrated gender-based violence.



METHODS: We used a pretested semistructured questionnaire to collect data on sociodemographic characteristics, sex work-related characteristics, alcohol use, illicit drug use, HIV status and self-reported exposure to client-perpetrated gender-based violence. Then, data were entered into Epi Info V.7 and analysed using Stata V.14.0.



RESULTS: Among participants, 61.0% reported client-perpetrated gender-based violence. Economic (58.7%) and emotional (52.0%) violence were the most common forms of client-perpetrated gender-based violence in this population. Independently, being: street-based (adjusted OR=9.66, 95% CI 2.78 to 33.5), mobile (adjusted OR=3.21, 95% CI 1.83 to 5.64), HIV-positive (adjusted OR=1.90, 95% CI 1.09 to 3.31) and a low-income earner (

CONCLUSIONS: There is a high prevalence of client-perpetrated gender-based violence among female sex workers in conflict-affected Northern Uganda. Furthermore, female sex workers who were street-based, mobile, HIV-positive and low-income earners were more likely to experience client-perpetrated gender-based violence. The ministry of health and the development partners need to provide targeted public health interventions to prevent and manage the rampant gender-based violence among this underserved population.

