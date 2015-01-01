|
Russon J, Morrissey J, Dellinger J, Jin B, Diamond G. Crisis 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
unavailable
BACKGROUND: Suicide is a serious public health problem for LGBTQ+ adolescents and young adults. Attachment-based family therapy (ABFT) is one of the few suicide treatment models that has been tested with this population. The challenge remains in how to implement ABFT into the ecology of LGBTQ+ service settings. Aims: In this study, we tested the feasibility, acceptability, and preliminary effectiveness of ABFT in LGBTQ+ community settings.
Language: en
depression; suicidality; LGBTQ+; implementation; adolescents and young adults