Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In an emergency department, the majority of pediatric trauma patients present because of minor injuries. The aim of this study was to evaluate temporal changes in age-related injury pattern, trauma mechanism, and surgeries in pediatric patients.



METHODS: This retrospective study included patients < 18 years of age following trauma from 01/2009 to 12/2018 at a level I trauma center. They were divided into two groups: group A (A: 01/2009 to 12/2013) and group B (B: 01/2014 to 12/2018). Injury mechanism, injury pattern, and surgeries were analyzed. As major injuries fractures, dislocations, and organ injuries and as minor injuries contusions and superficial wounds were defined.



RESULTS: 23,582 patients were included (58% male, median age 8.2 years). There was a slight increase in patients comparing A (n = 11,557) and B (n = 12,025) with no difference concerning demographic characteristics. Significant more patients (A: 1.9%; B: 2.4%) were admitted to resuscitation room, though the number of multiple injured patients was not significantly different. In A (25.5%), major injuries occurred significantly less frequently than in B (27.0%), minor injuries occurred equally. Extremity fractures were significantly more frequent in B (21.5%) than in A (20.2%), peaking at 8-12 years. Most trauma mechanisms of both groups were constant, with a rising of sport injuries at 8-12 years.



CONCLUSION: Although number of patients increases only slightly over a decade, there was a clear increase in major injuries, particularly extremity fractures, peaking at 8-12 years. At this age also sport accidents significantly increased. At least, admittance to resuscitation room rose but without an increase of multiple injured patients.

