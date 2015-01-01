SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tobias J, Cunningham A, Krakauer K, Nacharaju D, Moss L, Galindo C, Roberts M, Hamilton NA, Olsen K, Emmons M, Quackenbush J, Schreiber MA, Burns BS, Sheridan D, Hoffman B, Gallardo A, Jafri MA. Inj. Epidemiol. 2021; 8(Suppl 1): e31.

(Copyright © 2021, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.1186/s40621-021-00318-w

unavailable

BACKGROUND: Following the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, the Hartford Consensus produced the Stop the Bleed program to train bystanders in hemorrhage control. In our region, the police bureau delivers critical incident training to public schools, offering instruction in responding to violent or dangerous situations. Until now, widespread training in hemorrhage control has been lacking. Our group developed, implemented and evaluated a novel program integrating hemorrhage control into critical incident training for school staff in order to blunt the impact of mass casualty events on children.

METHODS: The staff of 25 elementary and middle schools attended a 90-minute course incorporating Stop the Bleed into the critical incident training curriculum, delivered on-site by police officers, nurses and doctors over a three-day period. The joint program was named Protect Our Kids. At the conclusion of the course, hemorrhage control kits and educational materials were provided and a four-question survey to assess the quality of training using a ten-point Likert scale was completed by participants and trainers.

RESULTS: One thousand eighteen educators underwent training. A majority were teachers (78.2%), followed by para-educators (5.8%), counselors (4.4%) and principals (2%). Widely covered by local and state media, the Protect Our Kids program was rated as excellent and effective by a majority of trainees and all trainers rated the program as excellent.

CONCLUSIONS: Through collaboration between trauma centers, police and school systems, a large-scale training program for hemorrhage control and critical incident response can be effectively delivered to schools.


Active shooter event; Hemorrhage control; Intentional mass casualty event; Stop the Bleed

