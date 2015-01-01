Abstract

PURPOSE: To measure the effects of the NIC intervention fall prevention on the magnitude of the NANDA-I Risk for falls' risk factors and of NOC indicators related to falls in older adults with arterial hypertension.



BACKGROUND: Nurses can use nursing taxonomies to provide effective care in preventing falls in specific populations.



METHODS: Clinical, randomized, open, parallel, and multicenter trial following the CONSORT recommendations for nonpharmacological trials. The clinical trial was registered. The research was conducted with 118 older adults allocated to intervention and control groups and matched by sex and age. The intervention was conducted in the participants' homes in three different moments and consisted of nursing activities belonging to the NIC Fall prevention and implemented with the aid of a protocol with operational definitions.



FINDINGS: Three months after the intervention, there was a significant intergroup difference in the frequency of Risk for falls and of the following factors/conditions: cluttered environment, unfamiliar setting, exposure to unsafe weather-related condition, insufficient anti-slip material in the bathroom, history of falls, acute illness, orthostatic hypotension, hearing impairment, and impaired vision. There was also a positive change in the magnitude of the following NOC indicators: risk control, cognitive orientation, knowledge: fall prevention, safe home environment, comfort level, vision compensation behavior, and leisure participation.



CONCLUSIONS: The NIC intervention Fall prevention was effective in modifying risk factors belonging to Risk for falls and NOC indicators related to falls in older adults. IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING PRACTICE: The tested intervention is important and should be instituted, mainly by nurses from primary care services who make home visits to older adults.

