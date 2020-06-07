Abstract

Introduction The Sars-CoV-2 pandemic led to a national lockdown in Ireland from March 12th to June 7th, 2020. The present study aimed to assess the change in the pattern of cycling attendances to an Irish ED during a pandemic.



METHODS This is a retrospective before-and-after study carried out at a university hospital ED. We compared cycling attendances during Lockdown (LD) (13th March-7th June 2020) with Pre-Lockdown (PLD) (January 1st-March 12th, 2020). Furthermore, we also compared lockdown to an historical control period during the equivalent dates in 2019 (i.e. March 13th-June 7th, 2019) Results There were 151 cycling attendances during LD, 122 in PLD and 164 during the control period. The number of cyclists presenting during "rush hour traffic" in the LD period was 30 (19.9%) versus 42 (34.4%) during PLD (p<0.05) and 51 (31.1%) during the control period (p<0.05). During LD, 8 (5.3%) collisions involved a motor vehicle compared to 26 (21.3%) in PLD (p<0.05) and 43 (26.2%) during the control period (p<0.05).



CONCLUSION Lockdown did not result in increased cycling attendances to this ED. The patients who did sustain a cycling-related injury during lockdown were less likely to have collided with a motor vehicle compared to the control period. The reduction in motor vehicle collisions could be attributed to less traffic congestion and highlights the potential benefits of road-user segregation.

Language: en