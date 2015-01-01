SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Özer Özlü NG, Vural F. J. Child Health Care 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1177/13674935211043677

Abstract

This cross-sectional and descriptive study aimed to determine care burden of families of children with corrosive esophageal injuries. The study involved 112 parents who had children with corrosive esophageal injury. Caregiver's Stress Scale and Reactions to Helping Family Members Scale were used to assess care burden of families. Caregiver's Stress Scale median score was 7.0 [interquartile range 5.0], and Reactions to Helping Family Members Scale median score was 45.0 [interquartile range 14.0]. The burden of family caregivers was thus found to be high. Factors affecting the care burden were found to be child's age, parents' age, child's weight, substance type and pH, surgery status, and number of surgeries. Nurses should consider these factors when advising and educating these families. Additionally, initiatives including support groups should be planned with regard to the needs of these families with a high care burden.


Keywords

child; nursing; family; burden of family caregivers; corrosive esophageal injury

