|
Citation
|
Schneir A, Minns AB, Otter J. J. Emerg. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Identification of portal venous gas on radiographic imaging is well documented after the ingestion of hydrogen peroxide, as is its resolution after hyperbaric therapy. Although hyperbaric therapy may resolve the gastrointestinal symptoms associated with the presence of portal venous gas, the principle rationale for performing hyperbaric therapy is to prevent subsequent central nervous system oxygen embolization.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
hydrogen peroxide; hyperbaric therapy; portal venous thrombosis