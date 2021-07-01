Abstract

BACKGROUND: Identification of portal venous gas on radiographic imaging is well documented after the ingestion of hydrogen peroxide, as is its resolution after hyperbaric therapy. Although hyperbaric therapy may resolve the gastrointestinal symptoms associated with the presence of portal venous gas, the principle rationale for performing hyperbaric therapy is to prevent subsequent central nervous system oxygen embolization.



CASE REPORT: We describe a patient with portal venous gas identified by computed tomography after the ingestion of 3% hydrogen peroxide, managed without hyperbaric therapy, who subsequently developed portal venous thrombosis. We are not aware of this complication being previously described from hydrogen peroxide ingestion. The case is complicated by the coexistence of a self-inflicted stab wound, leading to exploratory laparotomy in a patient predisposed to arterial vascular occlusion.



Why Should an EmergencyPhysicianBeAware of This? Emergency physicians will encounter patients after the ingestion of hydrogen peroxide who, despite not having symptoms of central nervous system emboli, have portal venous gas identified on radiographic imaging. Being aware that the principle rationale for prophylactic utilization of hyperbaric therapy is to prevent subsequent central nervous system emboli, and that in at least one case, delayed-onset portal venous thrombosis has occurred without hyperbaric therapy may help contribute to clinical decision-making.

