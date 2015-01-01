Abstract

BACKGROUND: In the U.S., drowning is a leading cause of death for toddlers. One important layer of protection against submersion injuries and fatalities is parent or caregiver supervision. The aims of this study are to explore current supervisory behavior of caregivers, determine how caregivers view com-mon supervision distractions, like cell phones and grilling, and identify what factors shape the quality of supervision that is given when swimming with their toddler at a swimming pool.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study used the MTurk online platform to survey 650 caregivers of toddlers (1-4 yrs old) about their supervision behavior, their drowning knowledge, their perceptions of arm's reach supervision, the water competency of their toddler, and other background information. Regression analysis was used to identify factors that predicted report-ed supervision behavior.



RESULTS: The average supervision behavior score for caregivers indicated an attitude between neutral and disagreement with allowing distractions for themselves while supervising their toddler in a swimming pool. High water safety knowledge and positive perceptions of arm's reach supervision were the biggest predictors of attentive supervision behavior. Having a home pool, higher education level, and believing their toddler had greater water competency were predictive of less attentive supervision behavior.



CONCLUSIONS: Results suggest that supervision behavior while toddlers are in a swimming pool may be inade-quate. Low water safety knowledge and attitudes about what constitutes quality supervision are related to pool supervision behavior and changing these may reduce drowning risk. Caregivers should be encouraged to not reduce supervision as their toddlers gain water competency and if they have a home pool.

