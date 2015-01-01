Abstract

The paper established a differential equation model for 194 children with ADHD in outpatient clinics from September 2019 to August 2020 and compiled a children's clinical diagnostic interview scale based on the fourth edition of the American Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-Ⅳ). The CDIS standard divides it into three phenotypes: attention deficit predominant (ADHD-I), hyperactivity-impulsive predominance (ADHD-HI) and mixed (ADHD-C). The results of the study showed that the distribution of subtypes in the study cases: ADHD-I accounted for 45.9% (89 cases), ADHD-HI accounted for 7.7% (15 cases), ADHD-C accounted for 46.4% (90 cases); ADHD-C: ADHD-I is 1:1. CDIS scale total score: 194 cases of attention deficit symptoms were (7.2 ± 1.4) points, and hyperactivity-impulsive symptoms were (5.4 ± 2.2) points. The frequency of attention deficit symptoms in 194 cases was (79.5 ± 2.9) %, and the frequency of hyperactivity-impulsive symptoms was (59.8 ± 3.5) %. Therefore, it can be concluded that DSM-IV defines three phenotypes in this sample. The proportion of ADHD-HI is low, and the proportion of ADHD-I and ADHD-C is similar; age influences the phenotype distribution.

