Abstract

We examined the association of physical activity (PA) facilities and access to school with total PA and domain-specific PA in adolescents. We enrolled 2610 adolescents (mean: 14.9 years) from Sao Paulo city. The number and presence of sports courts, swimming pools, locker rooms, running/athletics tracks, entrance accessible for student cyclists, bike racks, speed limit signal around the school, and pedestrian crossing were assessed in each school. All participants responded to a questionnaire about frequency and duration of physical education classes, leisure time, and active commuting. Total PA was obtained by adding up all PA domains. Presence of three or more (OR: 1.62; 95% CI: 1.15 to 2.30) sports courts, swimming pool available in usable conditions (OR: 1.45; 95% CI: 1.01 to 2.10), running/athletics tracks (OR: 2.35; 95% CI: 1.07 to 5.18), and bike racks (OR: 1.38; 95% CI: 1.07 to 1.78) were positively associated with total PA. Number of sports courts, swimming pool available in usable conditions, speed limit signals around the school, and pedestrian crossings were positively associated with physical education classes. The bike racks, speed limit signs around the school, and pedestrian crossings were positively associated with active commuting. School environment was associated with increased PA. Our findings should be considered in future epidemiologic studies and for educational and health policy makers.

Language: en