SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Adegboyega G, Zolo Y, Sebopelo LA, Dalle DU, Dada OE, Mbangtang CB, Tetinou F, Kanmounye US, Alalade AF. World Neurosurg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.wneu.2021.09.021

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

ABBREVIATIONS
BDAEBoston Diagnostic Aphasia Examination
BRIEFBehaviour Rating Inventory of Executive Functioning
CADLCommunicative Abilities of Daily Living
CBCLChild Behaviour Checklist
CTComputed Tomography
CTEChronic Traumatic Encephalopathy
DALYsDisability-adjusted life-years
DCDecompressive craniectomy
FIENSFoundation for International Education in Neurological Surgery
GCSGlasgow Coma Scale
GOSGlasgow Outcome Scale
GSJ TBI-EGroote Schuur Traumatic Brain Injury Evaluation
HICsHigh-income countries
ICPIntracranial Pressure
ICUIntensive Care Unit
IQRInterquartile range
LMICsLow- and middle-income countries
LOCLoss of consciousness
MRIMagnetic Resonance Imaging
MVAsMotor Vehicle Accidents
OROdds Ratio
PICO Population, Intervention, Comparison and Outcome
PRISMA-ScR Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analysis extension for scoping reviews
PVAs Pedestrian Vehicle Accidents
QoL Quality of Life
RTA Road Traffic Accident
SAA WAIS South African Wechsler Adult Intelligence Scale
TBI Traumatic Brain Injury
WFNS World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies
WHO World Health Organisation


Language: en

Keywords

traumatic brain injury; Africa; global health; global neurosurgery; low-and middle-income country; low-resource setting; scoping review

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print