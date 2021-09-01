Abstract

ABBREVIATIONS

BDAEBoston Diagnostic Aphasia Examination

BRIEFBehaviour Rating Inventory of Executive Functioning

CADLCommunicative Abilities of Daily Living

CBCLChild Behaviour Checklist

CTComputed Tomography

CTEChronic Traumatic Encephalopathy

DALYsDisability-adjusted life-years

DCDecompressive craniectomy

FIENSFoundation for International Education in Neurological Surgery

GCSGlasgow Coma Scale

GOSGlasgow Outcome Scale

GSJ TBI-EGroote Schuur Traumatic Brain Injury Evaluation

HICsHigh-income countries

ICPIntracranial Pressure

ICUIntensive Care Unit

IQRInterquartile range

LMICsLow- and middle-income countries

LOCLoss of consciousness

MRIMagnetic Resonance Imaging

MVAsMotor Vehicle Accidents

OROdds Ratio

PICO Population, Intervention, Comparison and Outcome

PRISMA-ScR Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analysis extension for scoping reviews

PVAs Pedestrian Vehicle Accidents

QoL Quality of Life

RTA Road Traffic Accident

SAA WAIS South African Wechsler Adult Intelligence Scale

TBI Traumatic Brain Injury

WFNS World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies

WHO World Health Organisation

