Heath MR, Janosky JJ, Pegno A, Schachne JM, Fabricant PD. Age is more predictive of safe movement patterns than are physical activity or sports specialization: a prospective motion analysis study of young athletes. Am J Sports Med. 2021;49(7):1904-1911. (Original DOI: 10.1177/03635465211008562)



In this article, the title and heading of Table 1 should have been labeled "Characterization of Low-Risk Movement Quality Based on Each Type of Movement Using dorsaVi Technology" and "Low-Risk Movement Quality," respectively.

