|
Citation
|
The editors. Am. J. Sports Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Heath MR, Janosky JJ, Pegno A, Schachne JM, Fabricant PD. Age is more predictive of safe movement patterns than are physical activity or sports specialization: a prospective motion analysis study of young athletes. Am J Sports Med. 2021;49(7):1904-1911. (Original DOI: 10.1177/03635465211008562)
Language: en