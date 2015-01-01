Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Violence is a serious problem in view of its magnitude and impact on the health of the population in several countries. The aim of the study was to evaluate the occurrence of head and face injuries among homicide victims in a municipality in the Northeastern region of Brazil.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A cross-sectional study carried out at the Police Station for Crimes against Persons of the Civil Police, which evaluated 168 police inquiries of homicide victims notified from January 2015 to December 2018. Variables analyzed were related to the Victim's sociodemographic profile, homicide characteristics and body region involved. Descriptive data analysis and Pearson's Chi-square test (P < 0.05) were performed.



RESULTS: There was greater involvement of men (92.9%) aged 20-29 years (36.3%), drug users (70.7%) and with a criminal record (65.9%). There was a predominance of simple homicides (92.3%), with greater occurrence on Sundays (16.7%), in the night shift (40.1%), revenge was the main reason for the crime (32%), and firearms as the main means used (89.2%). Regarding the number of body regions affected, victims were more frequently affected in 2 regions (36.5%). Head injuries were identified in 68.3% of victims, while face injuries represented 35.3%. There was an association between the presence of head injuries and number of injuries (P < 0.05).



DISCUSSION: The prevalence of head and face injuries resulting from homicide was high and victims are predominantly young men, drug users and those with a criminal record. The association was found between the presence of head injuries and number of injuries.

Language: en