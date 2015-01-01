Abstract

According to a review of 4818 research articles published in BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth13 maternity care in low and middle income countries lacks screening, referral, and management interventions for women who experience postpartum domestic violence, resulting in high morbidities. Women often report the immediate results of domestic violence such as injuries, STIs, hepatitis B, tetanus, and unwanted pregnancies, but little consideration is given to the longlasting medical consequences such as pregnancy complications, unsafe abortions, infertility, and chronic pain, says Meggy Verputten, a specialist in gender based violence at Médecins Sans Frontières.



Women experiencing intimate partner violence are 1.5 times more likely to acquire HIV infections, and to contract syphilis, gonorrhoea, and chlamydia.14 They are twice as likely to have abortions, and 16% more likely to have babies of low birth weight. They also have reduced access to medical care and antenatal or family planning services.



During the pandemic, the local government hospital in New Delhi has admitted only patients with covid-19. Outpatient clinics for obstetrics and gynaecology have opened for only two hours a day, resulting in long queues and doctors only attending emergency cases.



Nila told The BMJ she could not seek first aid at the government hospital after her husband beat her in January because he wouldn't allow it. Such instances are not uncommon...

