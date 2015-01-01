|
According to a review of 4818 research articles published in BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth13 maternity care in low and middle income countries lacks screening, referral, and management interventions for women who experience postpartum domestic violence, resulting in high morbidities. Women often report the immediate results of domestic violence such as injuries, STIs, hepatitis B, tetanus, and unwanted pregnancies, but little consideration is given to the longlasting medical consequences such as pregnancy complications, unsafe abortions, infertility, and chronic pain, says Meggy Verputten, a specialist in gender based violence at Médecins Sans Frontières.
