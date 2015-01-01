Abstract

BACKGROUND: Few reports from developing countries have described long-term trends in suicide. Aims: To investigate the age-, sex-, and method-specific trends in suicide over the period 1904-2017 in São Paulo.



METHOD: Mortality data were obtained from SEADE, DATASUS, and PRO-AIM.



RESULTS: Suicide peaked in the mid-1910s and mid-1950s, being higher among men. There was an upward trend from the 1920s for men and from the 1930s for women. Suicide rates have declined since the mid-1950s, reaching lower rates in the past 40 years. Men aged 60+ had higher rates at the beginning and a decreasing trend. Suicide rates among men aged 20-39 and 40-59 peaked in the mid-1950s and declined until the late 1970s, thereafter remaining stable. Women aged 20-39 years had the highest rates with decreasing trends from the mid-1950s. No trends were detected for the age group 40-59, and women aged 60+ presented a decreasing trend. Rates among women aged 0-19 declined after the late 1970s. Suicide by poisoning peaked in the 1950s, and there was a downward trend for firearms and an upward trend for hanging.



CONCLUSION: Suicide trends vary by sex, age group, and method. Accurate monitoring of these trends is an important task for suicide prevention and public health agencies and personnel.

Language: en