Abstract

Intimate partner violence is an ongoing issue in South Africa, which has the highest rates of violence against women and girls in the world. Intimate partner violence is common in Limpopo, where women, including university students, experience elevated rates of violent crime. This qualitative study was conducted to examine university students' perspectives regarding intimate partner violence among their peers. A culturally tailored vignette was used to prompt reflection from 38 female university students in Limpopo. Audiotaped responses to the vignette were transcribed, coded and analysed using thematic analysis. Four main themes were developed from participants' responses to the vignette: cultural beliefs, the university's role in intimate partner violence, likely outcomes of intimate partner violence, and future interventions. Intimate partner violence was seen as a common problem within the university. Students' responses indicated that cultural beliefs perpetuated violence against women, with women entering and remaining in abusive relationships for financial security or resources such as housing. Students also reported lack of adequate on-campus housing options, limited knowledge of intimate partner violence, and few actions to reduce intimate partner violence, all of which placed then at heightened risk of intimate partner violence.

