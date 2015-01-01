Abstract

Myxedema coma is a life-threatening, critical condition in which many organ systems can be severely affected. It is considered the most severe presentation of hypothyroidism and should be treated immediately. Here, we discuss the case of a 58-year-old patient who presented with altered mental status, bradycardia, and hypothermia, the critical characteristics considered in this disorder after inhalation injury. In order to avoid a fatal outcome, aggressive therapy should be initiated upon presentation. This case will depict the typical presentation, the specific cause pertinent to this patient's condition, and the management of the acute condition of myxedema coma.

