SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Jawed M, Osella J, Bani Hani D. Cureus 2021; 13(8): e17049.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.17049

PMID

34522527

Abstract

Myxedema coma is a life-threatening, critical condition in which many organ systems can be severely affected. It is considered the most severe presentation of hypothyroidism and should be treated immediately. Here, we discuss the case of a 58-year-old patient who presented with altered mental status, bradycardia, and hypothermia, the critical characteristics considered in this disorder after inhalation injury. In order to avoid a fatal outcome, aggressive therapy should be initiated upon presentation. This case will depict the typical presentation, the specific cause pertinent to this patient's condition, and the management of the acute condition of myxedema coma.


Language: en

Keywords

inhalation; coma; hypothyroid; myxedema coma; smoke injury

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print