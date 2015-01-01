Abstract

Suicide is significant public health concern within the United States. Research results are mixed about the effectiveness of universal screening and interventions with patients who are at-risk for suicide. Primary care is a logical intervention point to mitigate risk among patients in each of these areas. The Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense have developed comprehensive guidelines for the assessment and management of suicidal patients. This approach involves specific screening tools, risk stratification by categories and interventions used by clinicians to help reduce risk levels in their patients. This article aims to provide a model, built on the principles of these guidelines, which primary care physicians can use to identify, assess and intervene with patients who are at-risk for suicide.

