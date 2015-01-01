Abstract

PROBLEM: Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people aged 10-24 in the United States. The purpose of this study was to examine circumstances youth self-reported when presenting to hospitals due to a suicide attempt.



METHODS: A qualitative content analysis of clinicians' notes identified major themes of patients' lived experiences and circumstances leading up to suicide attempt.



FINDINGS: A total of 231 unique patient encounters were included in this study. Mean age of participants was 14.71 (SD = 2.04) the majority being female (75%) and Non-Hispanic White (48%). Four themes characterized contributing factors: (1) trauma, (2) relationship quality, (3) risky behaviors, and (4) personal emotions and symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest commonalities among these youths' circumstances and experiences which may have precipitated a suicide attempt. These data will aid nurses and other health-care providers in understanding the complex, and often traumatic, histories of youth who attempt suicide. Improved knowledge in this area has the potential to direct improved screening, treatment, and referral protocols as well as suggest areas to focus prevention efforts.

