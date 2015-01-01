|
Piper K, Young CC, V Jones K, Lawson KA, Wesson CL, Barczyk AN. J. Child Adolesc. Psychiatr. Nurs. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PROBLEM: Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people aged 10-24 in the United States. The purpose of this study was to examine circumstances youth self-reported when presenting to hospitals due to a suicide attempt.
emergency department; trauma; youth; suicide attempt