Abstract

The link between individual experiences in early childhood or adolescence years and future dating violence (DV) perpetration has been well established and explored across various populations. However, little is known on a worldwide scale, about the association between national conditions during childhood, like overall well-being or status of women in that nation, and perpetration of DV in emerging adulthood. Applying life-course theory and a socioecological framework to data from the International Dating Violence Study and country index scores, this study examines whether the overall well-being of a country during childhood affects the perpetration of DV in emerging adulthood. We also examine if the national status of women during childhood moderates the association between overall well-being of a country during childhood and DV perpetration in emerging adulthood, all while controlling for the individual effects of gender, violence approval, criminal history, neglect history, and anger management. The study's sample size included 4,280 people from 19 countries. Men reported less likelihood of perpetrating DV compared to women. Cross national comparative analysis revealed a significant interaction effect between country well-being and women status on DV perpetration (β = 0.69, p <.05) at the national level. When women's status was low or moderate, the well-being status showed an inverse effect on the probability of DV perpetration, but this direction switched in the face of high women's status. Contrary to previous research, higher women status may contribute to increased intimate partner violence (IPV) perpetration. Our findings underscore the existence of context-specific social conditions in relationship to IPV. Broad implications of the findings, potential explanations and directions for future research are discussed.

