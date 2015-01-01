Abstract

As infants' motor skills improve over time, they can better explore their environments; however, infants have minimal skills to appraise danger. Unintentional injuries in the home are a leading cause of death for young children (National Center for Injury Prevention and Control (NCIPC), 2020) and are often the result of hazardous interactions (e.g., ingesting cleaner fluids) and/or engaging in unsafe behaviors (e.g., climbing onto bookcases; Morrongiello et al., 2021; Pickett et al., 2003). The rate of unintentional injuries increases as motor skills improve. Past research on young children's injuries provided information about the type of injuries incurred (Morrongiello et al., 2014...

