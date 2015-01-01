Abstract

CONTEXT: Research in the area of dual-task paradigms to assess sport-related concussion (SRC) status is growing, but additional assessment of this paradigm in adolescents is warranted.



DESIGN: This case-control study compared 49 adolescent athletes aged 12-20 years with diagnosed SRC to 49 age- and sex-matched controls on visual-spatial discrimination and perceptual inhibition (PIT) reaction time tasks performed while balancing on floor/foam pad conditions.



METHODS: The SRC group completed measures at a single time point between 1 and 10 days postinjury. Primary outcomes were dual-task reaction time, accuracy, and sway. General linear models evaluated differences between groups (P <.05). Logistic regression identified predictors of concussion from outcomes. Area under the curve evaluated discriminative ability of identifying SRC.



RESULTS: Results supported significantly higher anterior-posterior (AP) sway values in concussed participants for visual-spatial discrimination and PIT when balancing on the floor (P =.03) and foam pad (P =.03), as well as mediolateral sway values on the floor during visual-spatial discrimination (P =.01). Logistic regression analysis (R2 =.15; P =.001) of all dual-task outcomes identified AP postural sway during the PIT foam dual task as the only significant predictor of concussed status (ß = -2.4; P =.004). Total symptoms (area under the curve = 0.87; P <.001) and AP postural sway on foam (area under the curve = 0.70; P =.001) differentiated concussed from controls.



CONCLUSION: The AP postural sway on foam during a postural stability/PIT dual task can identify concussion in adolescents between 1 and 10 days from injury.

Language: en