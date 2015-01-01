Abstract

This research aimed to establish a mechanism of evolution of community protection, identify the support of facilities and infrastructure needed in facilitating the implementation of the tasks and functions of Linmas, especially in disaster management and formulate community protection institutions that are appropriate to the needs and capacities of the regions. The research method is carried out by a qualitative approach that is using focus group discussion (FGD) based on experience and perceptions of the benefits and impacts of the community protection unit's guidance in West Java province. The results show that the community protection institutions are needed in improving the independence of the community in tackling any disaster that is faced by an organization in which at least have the ability and skills in the field: early prevention, peace and orderly of safety fibre, health and psychologist and public and social work. The practical implication of this research is that the local government should empower the community protection unit through the regional work unit or related stakeholders in conducting training and facilitation of training and improving skills so that they can carry out their duties better.

