Citation
Biernesser C, Zelazny J, Brent D, Bear T, Mair C, Trauth J. JMIR Ment. Health 2021; 8(9): e26031.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Monitoring linguistic cues from adolescents' digital media use (DMU; ie, digital content transmitted on the web, such as through text messages or social media) that could denote suicidal risk offers a unique opportunity to protect adolescents vulnerable to suicide, the second leading cause of death among youth. Adolescents communicate through digital media in high volumes and frequently express emotionality. In fact, web-based disclosures of suicidality are more common than in-person disclosures. The use of automated methods of digital media monitoring triggered by a natural language processing algorithm offers the potential to detect suicidal risk from subtle linguistic units (eg, negatively valanced words, phrases, or emoticons known to be associated with suicidality) present within adolescents' digital media content and to use this information to respond to alerts of suicidal risk. Critical to the implementation of such an approach is the consideration of its acceptability in the clinical care of adolescents at high risk of suicide.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescents; social media; technology; qualitative; suicide prevention; natural language processing; parents; digital media; implementation in clinical care; monitoring