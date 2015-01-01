Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Evidence suggests that sexual minority (SM) and gender minority (GM) youth are more likely to experience self-injurious thoughts and behaviors (SITBs) than heterosexual and cisgender youth. A major barrier to identifying and treating SITBs is nondisclosure. In this study, we explored differences in SITB disclosure patterns between SM and GM youth and their heterosexual and cisgender peers. In this study, we further examined the association between discrimination experiences and SITB disclosure.



METHODS: Adolescents (N = 931) completed questionnaires assessing demographics, SITBs, disclosure history, disclosure barriers, future intentions to disclose SITBs, and discrimination history.



RESULTS: Few differences in SITB disclosure patterns emerged between SM and GM youth and heterosexual and cisgender youth (P >.05). SM and GM youth endorsed greater rates of fear of disclosure to and worrying parents, two parent-related barriers ([Formula: see text] = 8.11, P =.017; [Formula: see text] = 7.25, P =.027). GM youth reported greater discrimination experiences than SM youth (F = 6.17, P =.002); discrimination experiences impacted their willingness to disclose future SITBs more so than their SM and heterosexual and cisgender peers (F = 11.58, P <.001). Among the full sample, more discrimination experiences were associated with lower previous disclosure honesty to therapists and pediatricians (r = -0.09 to -0.10, P <.05). Among SM and GM youth, discrimination experiences were associated with lesser odds of disclosing suicide attempts in the future (r = -0.12, P <.05).



CONCLUSIONS: Minority stress experiences may interfere with SITB disclosure, particularly among GM youth. Targeted interventions should be considered to reduce minority stress and support disclosure.

