SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Çapar A, Cuhadar D. Perspect. Psychiatr. Care 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/ppc.12948

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

PURPOSE: It was aimed to evaluate the correlation between psychological resilience and possibility of suicide in psychiatric patients. DESIGN AND METHODS: The data of the research were collected using "Individual Information Form", "Resilience Scale for Adults (RSA)," and "Suicide Probability Scale (SPS)".

FINDINGS: It was found that the mean total score of SPS was 70.97 ± 12.82 and moderate risk, the mean total score of RSA was 112.50 ± 25.38, and the levels of psychological resilience were at a good level. It has been determined that patients with low levels of psychological resilience have a higher risk of committing suicide.

PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: Findings show that a high level of resilience reduces the risk of suicide. Implementing interventions to improve psychological resilience will help prevent suicide.


Language: en

Keywords

suicide; resilience; nursing; psychiatric disorder

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print