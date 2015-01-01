Abstract

PURPOSE: It was aimed to evaluate the correlation between psychological resilience and possibility of suicide in psychiatric patients. DESIGN AND METHODS: The data of the research were collected using "Individual Information Form", "Resilience Scale for Adults (RSA)," and "Suicide Probability Scale (SPS)".



FINDINGS: It was found that the mean total score of SPS was 70.97 ± 12.82 and moderate risk, the mean total score of RSA was 112.50 ± 25.38, and the levels of psychological resilience were at a good level. It has been determined that patients with low levels of psychological resilience have a higher risk of committing suicide.



PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: Findings show that a high level of resilience reduces the risk of suicide. Implementing interventions to improve psychological resilience will help prevent suicide.

