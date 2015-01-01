|
Mistler LA, Friedman MJ. Psychiatr. Serv. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVE: Violence by patients against inpatient psychiatric unit staff is common, causing considerable suffering. Despite the Joint Commission's 2018 requirement for behavioral health organizations to use standardized instruments, no identified gold standard measures of violence and aggression exist. Therefore, accurate data are lacking on the frequency of patient-to-staff violence to guide development of safer institutional clinical policies or to assess the impact of targeted interventions to reduce violence. To inform recommendations for developing standardized scales, the authors reviewed the scoring instruments most commonly used to measure violence in recent studies.
Violence; Aggression; Clinical measurement; Inpatient treatment; Outcome scales