Abstract

Due to the spread of COVID-19, global measures such as lockdown and limits on public transit, entertainment, the closure of all educational institutions, and religious practices have been imposed in early 2020. During and after the COVID-19 disease outbreak, the first target ought to be safer road travel and zero fatalities. This paper general overviews the effects of the government's COVID-19 control measures on Bangladesh's transportation system and road safety during the period March 2020-2021. Secondary data sources, newspaper articles, WHO, Worldometer, Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) websites, and relevant research papers were used to compile this article. The various restriction policies would have a negative impact on the transportation sector's finances, exacerbating the economic crisis that public transportation and airline operators in Bangladesh are experiencing. This study found that restricting mobility reduces road traffic deaths and injuries by a small amount, but that accidents continue to occur during the lockdown period in Bangladesh.



Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic

Language: en