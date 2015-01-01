Abstract

Collective motion is an innate ability of all living systems, which depends on physiological and psychosocial factors in the case of humans. Such a collective organization is becoming of great interest in collective motion in human crowds. Using a cellular automaton (CA) simulation model, we demonstrate that emergency egress from a two-dimensional corridor with optimal stress leads to less evacuation time and efficient mass evacuations. We study how three types of stress (i.e., mild stress, optimal stress, and anxiety) described in the literature have a significant impact on the collective dynamics. We found that low-stress levels could decrease the evacuation time in an entire occupied room since agents choose alternative routes rather than the shortest path to the exit and display cooperative behavior. Therefore, the combination of mild and optimal stress can lead to efficient evacuations. Also CA simulations may be used to find safer and more efficient ways to conduct mass evacuation procedures.

