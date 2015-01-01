|
Kariisa M, Patel P, Smith H, Bitting J. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep 2021; 70(37): 1300-1302.
(Copyright © 2021)
unavailable
Xylazine is a drug used in veterinary medicine as an animal sedative with muscle relaxant and analgesic properties (1). It is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use in humans, in whom it acts as a central nervous system depressant and can cause respiratory depression, slowed heart rate, and hypotension (2). When used as a toxic adulterant in illicitly produced opioids such as fentanyl or heroin (3), xylazine might potentiate sedation and respiratory depression, increasing the risk for fatal overdose. In addition, because xylazine is not an opioid, it does not respond to opioid reversal agents such as naloxone; therefore, if illicit opioid products containing xylazine are used, naloxone might be less effective in fully reversing an overdose. Several states have reported increases in xylazine-involved overdose deaths; however, the prevalence of xylazine involvement in drug overdose deaths (overdose deaths) has not been extensively studied, particularly in the United States (4). To better understand the impact of xylazine adulteration on the evolving drug overdose epidemic in the United States, CDC analyzed unintentional and undetermined intent overdose death data from the State Unintentional Drug Overdose Reporting System (SUDORS) in 38 states and the District of Columbia (DC).*,†
