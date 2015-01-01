Abstract

Xylazine is a drug used in veterinary medicine as an animal sedative with muscle relaxant and analgesic properties (1). It is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use in humans, in whom it acts as a central nervous system depressant and can cause respiratory depression, slowed heart rate, and hypotension (2). When used as a toxic adulterant in illicitly produced opioids such as fentanyl or heroin (3), xylazine might potentiate sedation and respiratory depression, increasing the risk for fatal overdose. In addition, because xylazine is not an opioid, it does not respond to opioid reversal agents such as naloxone; therefore, if illicit opioid products containing xylazine are used, naloxone might be less effective in fully reversing an overdose. Several states have reported increases in xylazine-involved overdose deaths; however, the prevalence of xylazine involvement in drug overdose deaths (overdose deaths) has not been extensively studied, particularly in the United States (4). To better understand the impact of xylazine adulteration on the evolving drug overdose epidemic in the United States, CDC analyzed unintentional and undetermined intent overdose death data from the State Unintentional Drug Overdose Reporting System (SUDORS) in 38 states and the District of Columbia (DC).*,†



A SUDORS case was defined as xylazine-positive if xylazine was detected on postmortem toxicology or if xylazine was listed on the death certificate as a contributing cause of death by the medical examiner or coroner based on postmortem toxicology detection, evidence of drug use at the scene, or witness reports of drug use. SUDORS cases in which xylazine is listed on the death certificate as a contributing cause of death by the medical examiner or coroner were defined as xylazine-involved. Thus, a xylazine-involved case would also be considered to be xylazine-positive by definition; however, a xylazine-positive case would not always mean that xylazine contributed to the death (i.e., xylazine-involved). Using data from 38 states and DC, CDC examined xylazine-positive and xylazine-involved overdose deaths that occurred during 2019. In addition, detailed narrative text for each case was reviewed for information about xylazine use or presence among drug products or paraphernalia found at the scene.

