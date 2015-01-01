Abstract

To analyze the risk factors influencing the crash injury severity in rural-urban fringes, crash data in rural-urban fringes were collected from Harbin, China. Four risk factors, namely, time of day, vehicle type, road feature, and crash type, were investigated associated with the severity of rural-urban fringe crashes. The crash injury severity was divided into two categories, including fatal and nonfatal crash. The logistic regression was applied to explore the relationships between the severity outcomes and time of day, vehicle type, road feature, and crash type. The test methods of goodness-of-fit and badness-of-fit are conducted to examine the validity of estimation results. The results show considerable matching of the number of different crash types between calculated results and actual data. Compared with the other influencing factors, the time of day is significant factor for crash injury severity based on the study. As such, the proposed calibration procedure and the factors of choice are recommended as a validated approach to analyze and identify the main factors influencing crash injury severity in rural-urban fringes.

Language: en