Abstract

In the corresponding research available, the safety impact remains controversial in implementing signal coordination on arterials, which calls for an in-depth exploration with the appropriate statistical methods. Based on the traffic data from Ann Arbor City (Michigan, USA), the paper proposes a safety evaluation model considering the multiple heterogeneities. In terms of arterials with the coordinated signalization, modeling results imply that (1) the multivariate heterogeneity shows the strongest interaction on crash frequency, followed by the spatiotemporal and structural heterogeneities, and (2) the spatial variation is unrelated to the temporal change among crashes in the denoted traffic analysis zones (TAZs). In an attempt to alleviate the coupled crash risks along the coordinated arterials, the study emphasizes the necessity of dividing the subcontrol traffic areas in real time according to the correlative degree of crash distribution. Meanwhile, the modeling framework with multiple heterogeneities can be applied for the safety analysis of other urban roads.

Language: en