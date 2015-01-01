Abstract

A Tropos Goal Risk-Accident Framework (TGRAF) is proposed to analyze the urban bus accident considering the Learning From Incidents (LFI) process. TGRAF belongs to a goal-oriented systematic qualitative approach, which focuses on analyzing the accident by analyzing the intention elements of the actors during the operational process, showing the dependencies among the actors, and analyzing risk propagation paths in a specific urban bus accident. In addition, the establishment of treatment with different influence strength can provide the corresponding control measures for each event, so as to ensure the realization of each pre-set goal in the goal layer and prevent similar accidents happen again. There are five steps of TGRAF when applied in urban bus accident analysis: determine the actors in the urban bus system; establish the goal layer of each actor; establish the event layer of each goal layer; analyze the risk-accident in the established goal layers and event layers; establish the treatment layer based on the risk-accident analysis results. Three case studies are conducted by using three different types of urban bus accidents happened in China as the background. The related safety protection measures, such as installation of automatic fire extinguishing devices, need to be strengthened.

