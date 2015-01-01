|
Wróbel K. Reliab. Eng. Syst. Safety 2021; 216: e107942.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
Abstract
There is a strong belief among researchers that humans contribute to some 80% of industrial accidents, including those occurring in shipping. However, few sources give actual evidence and hard data to support this statement, and even fewer sources provide a detailed analysis of what where the actual human factors or errors causing the accidents. Therefore, a literature review has been performed to verify the common belief and identify its source. A total of 292 documents has been reviewed.
Language: en
Keywords
Causes of accidents; Human error; Human factor; Literature review; Maritime safety