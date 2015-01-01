Abstract

There is a strong belief among researchers that humans contribute to some 80% of industrial accidents, including those occurring in shipping. However, few sources give actual evidence and hard data to support this statement, and even fewer sources provide a detailed analysis of what where the actual human factors or errors causing the accidents. Therefore, a literature review has been performed to verify the common belief and identify its source. A total of 292 documents has been reviewed.



RESULTS indicate that although original research generally agrees that a human error constitutes a significant contribution to the maritime accident occurrence, the widely accepted 80% rate itself in unsubstantiated.

