Wróbel K. Reliab. Eng. Syst. Safety 2021; 216: e107942.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ress.2021.107942

unavailable

There is a strong belief among researchers that humans contribute to some 80% of industrial accidents, including those occurring in shipping. However, few sources give actual evidence and hard data to support this statement, and even fewer sources provide a detailed analysis of what where the actual human factors or errors causing the accidents. Therefore, a literature review has been performed to verify the common belief and identify its source. A total of 292 documents has been reviewed.

RESULTS indicate that although original research generally agrees that a human error constitutes a significant contribution to the maritime accident occurrence, the widely accepted 80% rate itself in unsubstantiated.


Causes of accidents; Human error; Human factor; Literature review; Maritime safety

