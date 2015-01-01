Abstract

Road traffic accidents have emerged as the new public health challenge of the 21st century. There has been an unprecedented upsurge in the area of auto mobilization like never before in the post-liberalization era in India. With a population close to 1.37 billion people, India now faces the worst ever road congestion in most of the areas. Indian roads are the most vulnerable road in the world. Road traffic injuries are the sixth leading cause of death in India. It is imperative to comprehensively understand the underlying behavioural factors related to road traffic accidents. Literature related to traffic behaviour is sparse in India. The current paper intends to highlight behaviours & underlying determinants, which cause road traffic accidents (RTA). Drunken riding, cell phone usage & tailgating are some of the risky riding behaviour prominent among the young riders in India. The informed evidence from the current review can provide valuable leads to the policymakers at the local level to initiate targeted interventions.

