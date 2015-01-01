Abstract

In order to address randomness of factor state change and fuzziness of state change range in risk measurement of production safety events, relationship between their instability domain and activity environment attribute space was analyzed based on safety structure theory. Three kinds of risk models were explained, including safety type, dangerous type and controllable type. Then, probability theory and fuzzy theory were used to mathematically describe random risk, fuzzy risk and stochastic fuzzy coupled risk of the events. Finally, with gas volume fraction taken as object, a calculation example of stochastic fuzzy coupled risk measurement analysis was obtained. The results show that the risk of gas volume fraction on the working face is 24.41%, and state probability density distribution of environmental factors and fuzzy membership degree of factor state have a dual impact on risk of safety events, which verifies feasibility of stochastic fuzzy coupled model to some extent.



Key words: production safety events, instability domain, risk measurement, uncertainty, stochastic fuzzy coupled model



