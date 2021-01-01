Abstract

In order to improve capacity of colleges and universities to deal with social practice safety risks,firstly, through used method of literature review and risk classification induction,four kinds of influencing factors were confirmed, including school education, practical environment, family factors and personal factors. Secondly, questionnaire was set reasonably based on four kinds of factors, reliability test, validity test and correlation analysis were carried out by SPSS software. Finally, basic analysis and correlation analysis of variable data were conducted.The research results show that various factors have different influence on the safety risks, influence of school education and practical environment are obvious, influence of individual factors except gender isn't obvious. Students have a strong sense of personal safety prevention, but their ability to resolve safety risks is limited.Safety drill, prevention skills, follow-up education have an obviously negative correlation with safety risks.



Key words: colleges and universities, safety of social practice, risk factor, SPSS software, correlation analysis, difference

Language: en