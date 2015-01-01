Abstract

In order to reduce UB of construction workers caused by SSS, structural relationship between their psychological state and unsafe behavior was explored from perspective of SSS. Basic relationship among variables were obtained through literature review analysis, including SSS, SW, PP, safety awareness and UB, and a hypothesis model of UB under SSS was established. Then, 371 valid questionnaires were obtained, and the model was fitted by AMOS software. The results show that family support is an important component of SSS for construction workers with load coefficients of family's concern and support respectively reaching 0.90 and 0.86. SSS has positive influence on SW and an inhibitory effect on PP. Good psychological state can help improve safety awareness and handing ability of emergencies in early stage, thus reducing UB and injury.



Key words: subjective social support(SSS), construction worker, unsafe behavior(UB), subjective well-being(SW), paranoid psychology



http://www.cssjj.com.cn/EN/Y2021/V31/I1/30

Language: en