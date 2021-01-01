Abstract

In order to study changes of pressure and air flow pattern during gas explosion and its release in H-type roadway, Fluent was used to simulate process of explosive blast damaging stable ventilation of roadway. Then, CO2 concentration, temperature and fluid movement in tunnel before and after explosion were compared and analyzed, and propagation features of explosion shock wave in tunnel were obtained. The results show that explosive shock wave is reflected by roadway wall and superimposed with positive one, which increases pressure value in superimposed area. Shock wave causes air flow state in connecting lane to change from a double vortex mode to a single vortex mode. Moreover, during venting process, roadway on the side of gas-filled area has a large venting capacity, and a large number of shock waves generated by explosion are discharged along this side. After explosion, the tunnel can resume normal ventilation.



Key words: H-type ventilation roadway, gas explosion, explosion venting, simulation, liaison lane, turbulent eddies



为探究在H型巷道中瓦斯爆炸及泄爆过程中压力及风流流态的变化,运用Fluent对瓦斯爆炸冲击波破坏巷道正常通风的过程进行仿真模拟;对比分析爆炸前后巷道内CO2摩尔分数、温度及流体的运动方式,得到爆炸冲击波在巷道内的传播特征。研究结果表明:爆炸冲击波经巷道壁面反射后与正向冲击波叠加,增大了叠加区域的压力值;爆炸冲击波改变了联络巷内风流流动状态,使联络巷内气流由双涡旋模式向单涡旋模式变化;泄爆过程中瓦斯引爆区一侧巷道泄爆能力较大,爆炸产生的大量冲击波沿泄爆能力较大的巷道排出;爆炸结束后巷道能够恢复正常通风。

