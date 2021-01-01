|
Citation
Heng MA, Xiaojun C, Deji J. China Saf. Sci. J. 2021; 31(1): 45-51.
Vernacular Title
H型通风巷道瓦斯爆炸及泄爆过程模拟研究
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, China Occupational Safety and Health Association, Publisher Gai Xue bao)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
In order to study changes of pressure and air flow pattern during gas explosion and its release in H-type roadway, Fluent was used to simulate process of explosive blast damaging stable ventilation of roadway. Then, CO2 concentration, temperature and fluid movement in tunnel before and after explosion were compared and analyzed, and propagation features of explosion shock wave in tunnel were obtained. The results show that explosive shock wave is reflected by roadway wall and superimposed with positive one, which increases pressure value in superimposed area. Shock wave causes air flow state in connecting lane to change from a double vortex mode to a single vortex mode. Moreover, during venting process, roadway on the side of gas-filled area has a large venting capacity, and a large number of shock waves generated by explosion are discharged along this side. After explosion, the tunnel can resume normal ventilation.
