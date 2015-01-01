Abstract

In order to improve accuracy and practicality of road traffic accident speed calculation simulation, with actual vehicle-to-vehicle collision accidents as subject, road traffic accident analysis, reproduction system (Crash View) inverse algorithm and Pc-Crash test algorithm were utilized to compare and analyze its and analyze its calculation system, model algorithm, input parameters, output error and other core calculation parts. Then and other core calculation parts. Then, speed calculation method was optimized and actual accident scene speed was obtained. Relative error of Crash View system was about 4%, and input parameters of vehicle position, body structure, body posture were comparatively less and easy to obtain. That of Pc-Crash system was around 9%, and manually repeated trial adjustment of speed, position, attitude and other parameters was required. The results show that the simulation reproduction system with inverse algorithm on Crash View is more suitable for the calculation of actual traffic accident speed while trial algorithm on Pc-Crash is greatly affected by empirical formula with a small scope of application.



Key words: inverse algorithm on Crash View, trial algorithm on Pc-Crash, collision speed, vehicle-to-vehicle collision, simulation reproduction



http://www.cssjj.com.cn/EN/Y2021/V31/I1/138

