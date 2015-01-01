SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Javaherian-Dysinger H, Dalida E, Maclang C, Cho E, Simbolon H, Santiago M. Am. J. Occup. Ther. 2021; 75(Suppl 2): 7512520380p1.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Occupational Therapy Association)

DOI

10.5014/ajot.2021.75S2-PO380

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This mixed-methods systematic review explored the effectiveness of OT with adults who experienced intimate partner violence. Of 61 studies screened, 36 were removed, and 20 were further excluded with inclusion criteria. Five studies showed significant skill improvement in individuals who received OT interventions using a combination of individual and group sessions focused on instrumental activities of daily living, trauma symptom reduction, life skills, and mother-child relationships.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print