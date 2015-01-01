|
Citation
|
Javaherian-Dysinger H, Dalida E, Maclang C, Cho E, Simbolon H, Santiago M. Am. J. Occup. Ther. 2021; 75(Suppl 2): 7512520380p1.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Occupational Therapy Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This mixed-methods systematic review explored the effectiveness of OT with adults who experienced intimate partner violence. Of 61 studies screened, 36 were removed, and 20 were further excluded with inclusion criteria. Five studies showed significant skill improvement in individuals who received OT interventions using a combination of individual and group sessions focused on instrumental activities of daily living, trauma symptom reduction, life skills, and mother-child relationships.
Language: en