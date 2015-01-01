CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Pfeiffer E, Bevans K. Am. J. Occup. Ther. 2021; 75(Suppl 2): 7512515294p1.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Occupational Therapy Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
People with developmental disabilities (DD) often face transportation challenges that impede community participation. The purpose of this study was to examine the impact of a comprehensive intervention program on the travel skills of individuals with DD to increase community mobility.
Language: en