Pfeiffer E, Bevans K. Am. J. Occup. Ther. 2021; 75(Suppl 2): 7512515294p1.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Occupational Therapy Association)

10.5014/ajot.2021.75S2-RP294

People with developmental disabilities (DD) often face transportation challenges that impede community participation. The purpose of this study was to examine the impact of a comprehensive intervention program on the travel skills of individuals with DD to increase community mobility.


Language: en
