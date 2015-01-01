SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mortenson WB, Langereis B, Semeniuk S, Kristalovich L. Am. J. Occup. Ther. 2021; 75(Suppl 2): 7512515346p1.

(Copyright © 2021, American Occupational Therapy Association)

10.5014/ajot.2021.75S2-RP346

unavailable

Currently, there is a lack of clinical guidelines to support clinicians working in driver rehabilitation. This study aimed to identify intervention practices and factors that influence driver rehabilitation recommendations by surveying driver rehabilitation specialists practicing across the United States and Canada.

RESULTS revealed both consistencies and inconsistencies in practice, which may be related to jurisdictional differences and relatively low levels of evidence in this area.


