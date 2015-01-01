SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jeghers M, Wersal J, Winter S, Classen S. Am. J. Occup. Ther. 2021; 75(Suppl 2): 7512500019p1.

(Copyright © 2021, American Occupational Therapy Association)

10.5014/ajot.2021.75S2-PO19

As part of a larger study to determine the effectiveness of an OT driving intervention to improve returning combat veterans' driver fitness, researchers measured interrater reliability among three driver rehabilitation specialists. We present the training process, results, and strategy to achieve strong rater reliability for the assessment of driving errors on a DriveSafety 250 high-fidelity simulator.


