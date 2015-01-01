CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Jeghers M, Wersal J, Winter S, Classen S. Am. J. Occup. Ther. 2021; 75(Suppl 2): 7512500019p1.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Occupational Therapy Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
As part of a larger study to determine the effectiveness of an OT driving intervention to improve returning combat veterans' driver fitness, researchers measured interrater reliability among three driver rehabilitation specialists. We present the training process, results, and strategy to achieve strong rater reliability for the assessment of driving errors on a DriveSafety 250 high-fidelity simulator.
Language: en